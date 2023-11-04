 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Halloween Party at Zack’s Deemed a Success

Saturday, November 4, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

zack's 1NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Halloween Party at Zack’s last Saturday night was a success with the participants enjoying great food, tasty mocktails, and lots of fun!

Zack Blose, owner of Zack’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem, told exploreClarion.com, “We’ve finally reached the end of the season, and we are closing the restaurant for now. I’ve grown a lot, and I’m ready to forge a new future. This break is not a vacation as there is so much more work to do. I’ll be the full-time accountant for the next few weeks.”

Zack’s main focus for the winter season is catering.

He added that he wants to plan events and is considering food truck options.

Zack’s Halloween Party was a way for the community to gather, and enjoy the fine food and entertainment.

Zack's j

Zack's a

Zack's i

Zack hopes to have more parties in the future for the community to enjoy.

He told exploreClarion.com, “Stay tuned for updates as I continue to cater events and dig deep into the spooky books of the business!”

Below are just some of the party-goers who dressed for the occasion:

Zack's f

Zack's d

Zack's c

Zack's h

Zack's b


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.