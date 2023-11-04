Halloween Party at Zack’s Deemed a Success
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Halloween Party at Zack’s last Saturday night was a success with the participants enjoying great food, tasty mocktails, and lots of fun!
Zack Blose, owner of Zack’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem, told exploreClarion.com, “We’ve finally reached the end of the season, and we are closing the restaurant for now. I’ve grown a lot, and I’m ready to forge a new future. This break is not a vacation as there is so much more work to do. I’ll be the full-time accountant for the next few weeks.”
Zack’s main focus for the winter season is catering.
He added that he wants to plan events and is considering food truck options.
Zack’s Halloween Party was a way for the community to gather, and enjoy the fine food and entertainment.
Zack hopes to have more parties in the future for the community to enjoy.
He told exploreClarion.com, “Stay tuned for updates as I continue to cater events and dig deep into the spooky books of the business!”
Below are just some of the party-goers who dressed for the occasion:
