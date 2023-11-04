State Route 66 Reopens Following Swift Response to Saturday Morning Fire

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – State Route 66 was reopened following its closure due to a structure fire that broke out on Saturday morning.

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher told exploreClarion.com that the roadway was reopened and the scene was cleared around 9:53 a.m.

The fire, which triggered a significant response from local authorities, was reported at 7:20 a.m. at 4973 PA-66, according to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1.

Multiple fire companies, including those out of New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Limestone, Clarion, and Distant in Armstrong County, rushed to the scene.

Clarion Hospital EMS was also promptly dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.

A dispatcher confirmed to exploreClarion.com at 8:32 a.m. that the fire was still active, and State Route 66 remained closed as a safety measure. However, the road was eventually reopened at 9:53 a.m., marking a swift response from the local authorities to manage the situation.

