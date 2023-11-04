Vera L. Evans, 71, of Knox, PA, passed away unexpectedly on November 1 st, 2023 at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Vera was the daughter of William and Emily Jane Renwick of Sligo, PA.

She graduated from Clarion High school in 1970 and enrolled at Clarion University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Secondary English.

While attending, she was employed with G.C. Murphy’s.

She married Gordon R. Evans of Clarion on July 16 th , 1976, and he survives.

They were blessed with three children: Scott and his wife Lisa Evans of Emlenton, Jared Evans of Strattanville, and Brianna and her husband Hunter Cathcart, of Clarion.

Vera was a stay at home mother for numerous years before she became an educator with Jefferson-Clarion Head Start.

She later worked for Sharp Shopper in Knox and retired from there after 15 years.

Vera loved all of Gods animals and she would go out of her way to help them.

She spent numerous hours enjoying bird (and chipmunk) watching.

She was a lover of plants and flowers and worked hard to surround their house with all of the beauties of them.

She had 2 cats, which she loved dearly.

She was an avid reader and loved a good book or reading on her kindle.

She was also a lover for all things chocolate and could never turn down a good dessert!

Gordon & Vera enjoyed visiting the Finger Lakes together on Wine Tours.

She is survived by her husband & children.

Along with 5 grandchildren whom she cherished so very much: Hannah, Mia, and Wyatt Evans of Emlenton, Kendrick Evans of Strattanville, and Aubrie Cathcart of Clarion.

She is also survived by her sister, Evie Renwick of Shippenville, brother John Renwick & wife Beverly of Bruin, brother Kevin Renwick & wife Michele of Butler, a sister-in-law; Linda Renwick of Franklin, sister-in-law; Jan (Evans) Meck & husband Keith of Macungie, and brother-in-law Doug Evans of Shippenville.

Vera is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews & cousins who she always enjoyed getting together & visiting with.

She was preceded in death by her mother & father, an infant sister Judith, her sister Kathy, and her brother Terry.

Vera was an active member of the Haskell House Ministries.

A memorial service will take place with Pastor John Green on Saturday, November 18th , 2023 at the Haskell House in Clarion at 1pm.

Food and refreshments will follow.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church That Meets at the Haskell House: checks payable to “Kingdom Keys”.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

