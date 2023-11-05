7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, November 5, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 14 mph.
Monday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Veterans Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.