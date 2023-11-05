Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Quick and Easy Tiramisu

No one can resist this quick and easy tiramisu recipe!

Ingredients

2 cups cold 2% milk

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix



1 cup heavy whipping cream3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar28 soft ladyfingers, split2-1/2 teaspoons instant coffee granules1/2 cup boiling water1 tablespoon baking cocoa

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Let stand until soft-set, about 2 minutes. In a small bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar; beat until soft peaks form. Fold into pudding; cover and refrigerate.

-Arrange half the ladyfingers cut side up in an 11×7-in. dish. Dissolve coffee granules in the boiling water; drizzle half over the ladyfingers. Spread with half the pudding mixture. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with cocoa. Refrigerate until serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.