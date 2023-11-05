 

Deborah Lee (McIntire) Minich

Sunday, November 5, 2023 @ 11:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-1gWT5hc21Vod (1)In loving memory of Deborah Lee (McIntire) Minich, 73, of Sligo, died on Thursday evening, November 2, 2023, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born on January 23, 1950, in Dayton, she was the daughter of Edward and Betty (Stiteler) McIntire.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward McIntire and a sister, Denise Don Gilli.

Deborah is survived by her longtime companion, Phillip Perry, of Allison Park, her mother, Betty McIntire of Dayton, two children, Raquel Brocious of New Bethlehem, and Mason Minich of Seminole, four grandchildren, Winston Brocious, Quinton Brocious, Finley Minich, and Kaylen Minich, three sisters, Diane Hetrick of Templeton, Margie Sirochman of Washington, and Darcy Gould of Shelocta, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that memorial donations may be made in honor of Deborah, to Orphans of the Storm at 11878 Rt. 85, Kittanning, Pa 16201.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


