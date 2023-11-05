 

Police: Local Man Attempts to Purchase Firearm Illegally

Sunday, November 5, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police-Car-Light-BarVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for reportedly attempting to purchase a firearm illegally in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

According to State Police in Franklin, a firearms investigation was conducted on April 2, 2022, for an illegal attempt to purchase a firearm by 33-year-old Kurt A. Zacherl, of Knox, at a business located on Pittsburgh Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

Upon completing the investigation, it was determined that Zacherl knowingly completed the required firearms application falsely, according to police.

Police say Zacherl’s transaction was denied due to a prior conviction of an offense preventing him from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

The case was reviewed by the Venango County District Attorney’s office, and a criminal complaint was later filed against Zacherl on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.

According to court documents, Zacherl was arraigned at 3:00 p.m. on November 3 in front of Judge Kirtland on the following charges:

– Sell or Transfer of Firearm – False Written Statement, Felony 3
– Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, at l:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.


