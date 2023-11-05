Ronald C. Wygant, 83, of Tionesta, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

He was born in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on September 1, 1940 to the late Fred F. and Alma I. (Frank) Wygant.

Ron was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

On April 5, 1969, he married Connie L. Nicewonger at Seneca Methodist Church, who survives.

Throughout his life he worked for CPT in Franklin and General Telephone. He worked and retired from Abraxas as a night supervisor.

Ron had also worked for the Fish Commission for 35 years.

He was a member of the Marienville Rod and Gun Club.

Ron was also a member of the Good Shepherd Global Methodist Church in Tionesta.

Ron took great enjoyment in hunting and fishing.

He also loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

He is survived by his wife Connie, and his daughters: Alicia C. Zacherl and her husband Robert of Lucinda, PA and Kimberly S. Rusiewicz of Leeper, PA; grandsons: Cody and Kyle Rusiewicz both of Leeper, PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Shirley.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

There will also be an hour of visitation on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Good Shephard Global Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00am in the church with Rev. Rick Helsel, pastor as celebrant.

Interment will take place in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s honor to the Good Shepherd Global Methodist Church, 9870 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353 or the Washington Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 61, Fryburg, PA 16326.

Online contributions may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

