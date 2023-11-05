All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Drew Edwards
Drew Edwards served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Andrew Bruce Edwards (Drew)
Born: October 4, 1968
Died: September 21, 2023
Hometown: Parker, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
Drew’s life was marked by his dedicated service to his country.
On October 9th, 1986, Drew joined the United States Navy and proudly served for over 13 years. He earned the rank of EN 2. He was respected and admired by his fellow servicemen.
Drew served in the Persian Gulf and was a recipient of the Kuwait Liberation Medal.
Drew also held the esteemed position of Commander at VFW Post 7073 in Parker, reflecting his commitment to the community and his fellow veterans.
His funeral service was held with Reverend Dan Myers, USMC, ret., officiating. Military honors were accorded by members of the V.E.T.S. honor guard of Franklin.
He was laid to rest in the Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
