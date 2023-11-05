Car Mate Launches Avalanche Trailer
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Car Mate Trailers, Inc., located in Leeper, continues to supply open utility and enclosed cargo trailers to its dealer network in the Northeast United States and Eastern Canada.
Avalanche Model Launches
The most exciting news for Car Mate in 2023 is adding a new trailer model called the “Avalanche.” The trailer is based on the premium 7′ Wide Custom Cargo Trailer series. The new trailer features a 21″ deep V-front nose and a 10″ inch sloped fiberglass roof cap, which is unique to the industry for this trailer style. The angled diamond plate guards on the front are also angled to match the roof slope. Car Mate dealers have begun to take orders for the new Avalanche trailer. J & J Trailers in Shippenville and Corsica picked up one of the first Avalanche trailers built.
One of the main reasons people come back to Car Mate again and again is the quality. The company has an industry-leading warranty with lifetime warranties on the aluminum roof, ¾” plywood floor, and all LED lighting. Car Mate backs every trailer with a five-year artistry warranty, and the tires have a one-year no-questions replacement warranty from Kenda. The exclusive Dexter axles have a 10-year warranty for Torflex Torsion axles and a five-year warranty for the Dexter spring axles.
Looking back over the past few years, Car Mate was extremely busy filling dealer orders throughout the entirety of 2022. That was the third year in a row that there was no time to build excess stock. Perhaps due to the COVID shutdowns and the need for people to stay active, cargo for personal use to haul UTVs, motorcycles, and other recreational equipment has been constantly in high demand. Cargo trailers for businesses also remained a significant demand for dealer orders.
As 2022 ended, dealers tried to keep inventory low; therefore, stock inventory was accumulated at the factory during 2023. The return of the stock inventory perhaps is a signal of a return to normalcy in the trailer industry.
Car Mate began a program to bolster employee benefits.
In 2022, wages were increased across the board, and in 2023, dental and vision insurance coverages were added to the already established employee health benefits. Other perks include paid vacation and paid holidays. Perhaps the most significant perk is the new quota production system, which allows employees to leave once they have reached their weekly trailer build quota.
Purchasing most USA-manufactured components remained a top priority at Car Mate. This process has continued to be somewhat challenging, but the extreme shortages and backorders have vastly improved with time. The most challenging component remains the exterior aluminum skin, one of the most critical. The exterior aluminum is still mostly available in popular colors, but a few remain difficult to procure. Eight colors are available. White and black are standard on the Sportster line. On the custom cargo line, silver frost, charcoal light pewter, brandywine red victory, red, and indigo blue are available.
Michelle Ochs Hughes
There were many improvements made across the sprawling Car Mate factory complex. New efficient heaters were installed in the cargo shop, and new and improved LED lighting throughout the various shops. Car Mate purchased two new International L.T. Series tractors with sleeper cabs for their in-house delivery fleet and one new delivery trailer. The latest trucks were specially painted to resemble the truck’s paint scheme that Car Mate owners Michelle Ochs Hughes’ and Fred Ochs’ father, Carl Ochs, drove many decades ago hauling coal. Other new equipment includes a metal shearer in the fab shop, a fork truck, and an aluminum MIG welder purchased to replace the dependable 30+-year-old aluminum TIG welder (kept as a backup welder).
Car Mate Trailers teamed up with NATM (National Association of Trailer Manufacturers) this past summer for the annual “Trailer Safety Week” to help raise awareness for local dealers, trailer owners, and local government officials. The week-long event was held June 4-10, 2023.
Car Mate wants to remind potential buyers that an open or enclosed trailer is considered a motorized vehicle, requiring registration and titling in Pennsylvania. Please use caution when purchasing a used trailer from a private party unless they have all this documentation available before the sale.
Anyone purchasing a Car Mate trailer is encouraged to visit their local dealer. Visit the Car Mate website at www.carmate-trailers.com and use the “dealer locator” to find your closest dealer. Some local dealers include J & J Trailers with locations in Shippenville and Strattanville; Tom’s Auto in Titusville; Kurt Johnson in DuBois; Altmeyer’s in Kittanning; and McCandless Trailers in Mercer.
