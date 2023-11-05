State Police Calls: Mail Route Carrier Arrested for Suspected DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Theft of Vehicle Parts in Limestone Township

PSP Clarion investigated a report of theft of motor vehicle parts at a location on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

The incident occurred sometime between October 20, 2023, and October 22, 2023.

The total value of the stolen parts is $55.42.

The victim is a 65-year-old Summerville man.

Mail Carrier Suspected of DUI in Strattanville

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, around 2:11 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, for a mail carrier suspected of DUI.

The above request was made by the U.S. Postal Service to the mail route at the above-described location.

State Police in Clarion responded to the scene, and the operator was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident was a 2014 Jeep.

The arrestee is a 44-year-old Petrolia, PA woman.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

The above reports were released by PSP Clarion on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

