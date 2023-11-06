7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, November 6, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight
A chance of rain, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Rain likely before 1am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then rain after 4am. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Veterans Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.