Andrew (Andy) F. Eisenman, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 2, 2023, at The Village at St. Edward in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Born December 11, 1932, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, Andy was married to Barbara Gaj Eisenman, who preceded him in death one year ago.

Andy was always sharp and had a keen wit and great sense of humor.

He was a Harley rider for many years as well as a HAM radio buff.

He stayed as active as he could despite his many physical hardships.

Never one to complain, he battled until the end. He will be dearly missed.

Andy and Barbara lived in Cuyahoga Falls since 1987 and have been active at The Chapel in Akron since that time.

Andy served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.

He graduated from Gannon College, now Gannon University, with a degree in accounting.

He retired from Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Andy leaves two daughters; Anita Eisenman and Nancy Hinderman (Kelvin); two stepdaughters, Sally Jack (Bill) and Lisa Gaj; two stepsons, Steve Gaj (Sadya Armstrong) and Dave Gaj (Carol); his sister, Kathryn Eisert (Martin); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Eisenman; his parents, Andrew A. Eisenman and Mabel J. Shill Eisenman; his younger brother, Thomas A. Eisenman; and his daughter, Arlene Palka (Robert).

Pastor Mike Nichols will officiate services, Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 9:30 AM, at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224, where friends may call Monday, November 6, 2023, from 4 to 7 PM. Burial Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to made to your favorite charity.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.