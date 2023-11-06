Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Parth
Monday, November 6, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Parth!
Parth is a young male Labrador Retriever mix.
He is house-trained, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Parth is friendly, playful, and athletic.
He was surrendered to the rescue center when his owner was no longer able to care for him.
For more information on him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
