Clarion County Ballot Primer: Your Guide to Tuesday’s Election

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here’s a look at who will be running in the upcoming municipal elections in Clarion County on Tuesday, November 7.

Municipal elections take place to fill judicial vacancies, allow judicial retention votes, and to fill various local, municipal, and county offices.

Odd-year elections like this one usually see lower turnout compared to midterm and presidential elections; around 20% of registered voters cast ballots in odd-year primaries versus 30%-plus in even ones.

WHERE DO I GO TO VOTE?

Department of State Polling Place Search Tool

WHAT HOURS ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE CAN I GET MORE INFO?

DO I HAVE TO SHOW ID TO VOTE?

If you are a new voter or if you are voting at a polling place for the first time, then you must bring your voter ID card or a photo ID such as a driver’s license, student ID or some other form of Federal or State government-issued ID. Some forms of non-photo ID are also acceptable such as a firearm permit, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check. If you do not have any acceptable ID, then you must be allowed to vote by provisional ballot.

If you are not a new voter and are not voting at your polling place for the first time, you are NOT required to bring or provide identification.

JUDICIAL OFFICES

State Supreme Court

Vote for ONE — 10-year term

Daniel McCaffery, D

Carolyn Carluccio, R

Superior Court

Vote for up to TWO — 10-year term

Jill Beck, D

Timika Lane, D

Maria Battista, R

Harry F. Smail Jr., R

Commonwealth Court

Vote for ONE — 10-year term

Matt Wolf, D

Megan Martin, R

COUNTY OFFICES

County Commissioner

Vote for up to TWO — 4-year term

Braxton White, D

Daniel Carey, D

Wayne R. Brosius, R

Ted Theran, R

District Attorney

Vote for ONE — 4-year term

Drew Welsh, R

County Prothonotary

Vote for ONE — 4-year term

Jeff Himes, R

County Register/Recorder

Vote for ONE — 4-year term

Rebekah Weckerly, R

County Treasurer

Vote for ONE — 4-year term

Karyn Montana, R

County Auditor

Vote for up to TWO — 4-year term

Jacqueline Griebel, D

Dawn B. Reed, R

Jolene Weaver Frampton, R

For the full ballot, including municipal and school board races, click here.

