Clarion County Ballot Primer: Your Guide to Tuesday’s Election
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here’s a look at who will be running in the upcoming municipal elections in Clarion County on Tuesday, November 7.
Municipal elections take place to fill judicial vacancies, allow judicial retention votes, and to fill various local, municipal, and county offices.
Odd-year elections like this one usually see lower turnout compared to midterm and presidential elections; around 20% of registered voters cast ballots in odd-year primaries versus 30%-plus in even ones.
WHERE DO I GO TO VOTE?
Department of State Polling Place Search Tool
WHAT HOURS ARE THE POLLS OPEN?
Polls are open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE CAN I GET MORE INFO?
- VotesPA Homepage
- Vote411.org
- Clarion County Elections/Voters Registration
- Clarion County Sample Ballot
- Venango County Election Information
- Venango County Sample Ballot
- Forest County Bureau of Elections
- Forest County Candidate Listing with Retention Questions
- Jefferson County Election Info
- Jefferson County Sample Ballot
DO I HAVE TO SHOW ID TO VOTE?
If you are a new voter or if you are voting at a polling place for the first time, then you must bring your voter ID card or a photo ID such as a driver’s license, student ID or some other form of Federal or State government-issued ID. Some forms of non-photo ID are also acceptable such as a firearm permit, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check. If you do not have any acceptable ID, then you must be allowed to vote by provisional ballot.
If you are not a new voter and are not voting at your polling place for the first time, you are NOT required to bring or provide identification.
JUDICIAL OFFICES
State Supreme Court
Vote for ONE — 10-year term
- Daniel McCaffery, D
- Carolyn Carluccio, R
Superior Court
Vote for up to TWO — 10-year term
- Jill Beck, D
- Timika Lane, D
- Maria Battista, R
- Harry F. Smail Jr., R
Commonwealth Court
Vote for ONE — 10-year term
- Matt Wolf, D
- Megan Martin, R
COUNTY OFFICES
County Commissioner
Vote for up to TWO — 4-year term
- Braxton White, D
- Daniel Carey, D
- Wayne R. Brosius, R
- Ted Theran, R
District Attorney
Vote for ONE — 4-year term
- Drew Welsh, R
County Prothonotary
Vote for ONE — 4-year term
- Jeff Himes, R
County Register/Recorder
Vote for ONE — 4-year term
- Rebekah Weckerly, R
County Treasurer
Vote for ONE — 4-year term
- Karyn Montana, R
County Auditor
Vote for up to TWO — 4-year term
- Jacqueline Griebel, D
- Dawn B. Reed, R
- Jolene Weaver Frampton, R
For the full ballot, including municipal and school board races, click here.
