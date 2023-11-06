 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orzo-Stuffed Peppers

Monday, November 6, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Packed with orzo, Italian sausage and summer flavors, these stuffed peppers make a fun, fast-fixing meal!

Ingredients

4 large green peppers
1 cup uncooked orzo pasta

1 pound bulk Italian sausage
1/2 cup chopped red onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 cups marinara or spaghetti sauce
1 medium tomato, chopped
1/4 cup minced fresh basil or 1 tablespoon dried basil
2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cut tops off peppers and remove seeds. In a Dutch oven, cook peppers in boiling water for 3-5 minutes. Drain and rinse in cold water; set aside.

-Cook orzo according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain.

-Drain orzo; stir into meat mixture. Add the marinara sauce, tomato, basil, rosemary and pepper flakes. Spoon into peppers.

-Place in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Cover and bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with cheeses. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


