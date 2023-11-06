Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orzo-Stuffed Peppers

Packed with orzo, Italian sausage and summer flavors, these stuffed peppers make a fun, fast-fixing meal!

Ingredients

4 large green peppers

1 cup uncooked orzo pasta



1 pound bulk Italian sausage1/2 cup chopped red onion2 teaspoons minced garlic2 cups marinara or spaghetti sauce1 medium tomato, chopped1/4 cup minced fresh basil or 1 tablespoon dried basil2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cut tops off peppers and remove seeds. In a Dutch oven, cook peppers in boiling water for 3-5 minutes. Drain and rinse in cold water; set aside.

-Cook orzo according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain.

-Drain orzo; stir into meat mixture. Add the marinara sauce, tomato, basil, rosemary and pepper flakes. Spoon into peppers.

-Place in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Cover and bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with cheeses. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

