 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion Man Injured After Elderly Driver Runs Red Light in Butler County

Monday, November 6, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Butler County on Thursday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred at 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, on N Main Street (State Route 8) in Center Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by 80-year-old Dennis M. Calehuff, of Montoursville, ran a red light before being struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Express operated by 25-year-old Darryn A. John, of Butler.

Calehuff’s vehicle then rolled over after impact and landed on its wheels.

Both Calehuff and his passenger—36-year-old Nathanial R. Beichner, of Clarion—suffered suspected minor injuries and were assisted by Butler Ambulance Service.

John and his passenger—30-year-old Michael Ray John, of Natrona Heights—were not injured.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, Calehuff was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.