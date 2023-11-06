Clarion Man Injured After Elderly Driver Runs Red Light in Butler County

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Butler County on Thursday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred at 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, on N Main Street (State Route 8) in Center Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by 80-year-old Dennis M. Calehuff, of Montoursville, ran a red light before being struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Express operated by 25-year-old Darryn A. John, of Butler.

Calehuff’s vehicle then rolled over after impact and landed on its wheels.

Both Calehuff and his passenger—36-year-old Nathanial R. Beichner, of Clarion—suffered suspected minor injuries and were assisted by Butler Ambulance Service.

John and his passenger—30-year-old Michael Ray John, of Natrona Heights—were not injured.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, Calehuff was charged with a traffic violation.

