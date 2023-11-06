East & West Forest Schools Experience Culture in the City

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Students from East and West Forest Schools recently traveled south to Pittsburgh as a part of their foreign language studies with teacher Ms. Julie Aaron.

The group of 24 students from grades 9 through 12 saw two shows at Soldiers and Sailors Hall in Oakland, presented by the Hispanic Flamenco Ballet company, highlighting various types of Hispanic music, culture, and dance.

Afterward, the group journeyed to Paris 66 for lunch, a French bistro on Centre Avenue featuring some traditional French food, crepes and macaroons.

(Pictured above, from left, front: Vinny Carey and Zach Walton; second row: Logan Stevenson, Adrian Potter, Karlee Shaffer, Ryelee O’Connor, Maddie Schmitt, Bobby Payne; third row: Faith Dietrich, Jayden McKeel, Esther Forker, Stevie Rolick, Alison McLaughlin, Macalie Hoffmann, Ayla Reese, Logan Kline, Hazel Hilyer; fourth row: Kaylie Rooke, Taylor Oliver, Kendra Carroll, Izzy Flick, Katie Salsgiver, Tori Brown and Jess Culver.)

