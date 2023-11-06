Elizabeth “Bette” Moore, of Clintonville, left to be with Jesus Friday November 3, 2023.

Bette was born in Butler County of December 15, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Paul M. Hovis and Sylvia Pohlman Hovis.

Bette graduated from Clintonville High School.

She married Kenneth E. Moore on January 1, 1948. Kenneth passed to glory on March 4, 2004.

Bette’s life was blessed and reflected her many talents.

She was a charter member of Chapel on the Hill. She served as Clintonville Postmaster for numerous years.

She was always there for her children as a stay at home mom when they were young.

She baked thousands of cookies and served as a band mother and room mother.

Bette love to sew and quilt. She made beautiful quilts that she shared with her family.

She also was an avid reader and an accomplished crossword puzzle solver.

Loved ones left behind to celebrate and cherish Bette’s memories are her children: Connie Diehl of Kennerdell, Daniel K. Moore (Janice) of Seven Fields, Russell B. Moore (Diane) of Grove City, and her son-in-law Gary Witherup of Kennerdell. Her beloved grandchildren include TJ Diehl, Doug Witherup, Steve Witherup, Meghan Thompson, Nate Moore, and Scott Moore. Her great grandchildren Bekky, Corina, Cade, Anna, Asher, Soren, Chiam, Stone, Prudence, Joshua, Theo, Lily and Reid will certainly miss her. In addition her great great grandchildren Isabella, Trinity, and SJ will miss her loving attention.

Bette was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her husband, her daughter Polly Witherup, her grandson Kenny Diehl, her son-in-law Tom Diehl, and her brother Willard Hovis.

Family will welcome friends and family at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, Friday, November 10th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00.

Funeral service will be at Chapel on the Hill Assembly of God in Emlenton Saturday morning November 11th at 11:00.

Friends may send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

