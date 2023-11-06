Ethel D. Rice, 86, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born on July 2, 1937 on Donation Hill, she was the daughter of the late Sherman and Marianne (Wilhem) Dunlap.

She married the love of her life, Herman “Wayne” Rice, on February 2, 1957.

They shared 66 wonderful years together.

Wayne survives and will miss his wife dearly.

Ethel worked in the dietary department at Polk Center.

In her free time, she enjoyed reading and word search puzzles.

Most of all, she loved taking care of her family.

Left to cherish her memory along with her husband are her children, William Rice of Utica, Samuel Rice (Brenda) of Franklin, Mark Rice (Cindy) of Franklin, Kenneth Rice of Franklin, Kathryn Blum (Gary) of Oil City, Lucinda Tarr (Sherman) of Franklin, and Melissa Rice (Kena) of Spartanburg, SC; her twenty grandchildren; her sixteen great grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Patricia Hartzell and Joyce Mays.

In addition to her parents, Ethel is preceded in death by her siblings, Martin, Jeff, Margaret, Mary, Alberta, Lawrence, Floyd, Leora and Edward; her four infant siblings; her two grandchildren, Douglas Miller and Samuel Rice; and her daughter-in-law, Michelle Rice.

Ethel will be laid to rest at Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

A memorial service for Ethel will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00pm at the Donation Hill Bible Church, 965 Donation Hill Road, Cochranton, PA 16314, with Pastor Glenn Walker officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ethel's book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

