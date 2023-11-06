Featured Local Job: Full-Time Mechanic and Full-Time Detailer

 

Monday, November 6, 2023 @ 09:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Snyder’s Auto Body, A well-established Auto repair shop in Tylersburg Pennsylvania is looking for a full-time Mechanic and full-time Detailer.

Snyder’s Auto Body has been serving the surrounding communities since 1979. A few of their specialties include:

  • Gold Class I-Car
  • ASE Certified
  • Direct Repair for numerous Insurance Companies
  • Paintless Dent Repair
  • Guaranteed Paint Match
  • Alignments
  • Full Service Mechanical
  • Towing
  • Automotive Glass Replacement

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

  • Monday through Friday Work Schedule
  • Paid Time Off – Holiday, Sick, and Vacation
  • Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan
  • Optional benefits available – dental and vision
  • Retirement Plan
  • Regular pay increases
  • Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)
  • Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net.

Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.


