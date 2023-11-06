Featured Local Job: Full-Time Mechanic and Full-Time Detailer
Monday, November 6, 2023 @ 09:11 AM
Snyder’s Auto Body, A well-established Auto repair shop in Tylersburg Pennsylvania is looking for a full-time Mechanic and full-time Detailer.
Snyder’s Auto Body has been serving the surrounding communities since 1979. A few of their specialties include:
- Gold Class I-Car
- ASE Certified
- Direct Repair for numerous Insurance Companies
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Guaranteed Paint Match
- Alignments
- Full Service Mechanical
- Towing
- Automotive Glass Replacement
They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.
- Monday through Friday Work Schedule
- Paid Time Off – Holiday, Sick, and Vacation
- Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan
- Optional benefits available – dental and vision
- Retirement Plan
- Regular pay increases
- Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)
- Uniforms
Interested candidates may email a resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net.
Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.
