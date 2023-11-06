Featured Local Job: Full-Time Public Works Employee Needed in Washington Twp.

The Washington Township, Clarion County Supervisors are seeking a full-time Public Works Employee.

The position involves Road Maintenance activities, assisting as needed at the Sewage Treatment Plant and Maintaining the Municipal Parks and Buildings.

Position requires a CDL.

Competitive pay with 14 paid holidays, paid vacation and sick leave time, municipal paid pension plan and employee voluntary savings plan. 100% employer paid family insurance plan for medical, health, eye, dental and prescriptions.

Send resume, salary requirement and references to Washingtwp@gmail.com or mail to Washington Township, PO Box 124 Fryburg, PA 16326.

