Featured Local Job: Mainstreet Manager, Oil City, PA

The Oil City Main Street Program, a partnership between the City of Oil City and the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry, and Tourism, seeks applicants for the position of Main Street Manager.

This is a full-time position that focuses on the development and implementation of an economic revitalization strategy for the Oil City downtown business district.

The successful candidate will lead and grow many projects and activities in the areas of:

Small business recruitment and retention

Historic preservation attractive design

Reuse of existing buildings and underutilized space

Community promotions

Private and public partnerships

Volunteer management

Funding sources and fundraising

Candidate should have the following qualifications:

Previous leadership, small business development, fundraising/grant-writing and project management experience

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing, communications, or related field

Excellent organization, interpersonal, writing, research, public speaking and communication skills

Excellent computer skills in Microsoft Office, Google Suite, website management, and social media

This position allows for a flexible work schedule to support promotional activities, community events and city meetings, which often require weekend or evening hours.

A full job description can be found at www.oilcitymainstreet.org.

Salary and benefits commensurate with experience.

For consideration, please send a cover letter and resume to: Oil Region Alliance, Human Resources, 217 Elm Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE)

