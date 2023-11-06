Featured Local Job: Many Career Opportunities Available at Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital, part of Independence Health System.

Sign-on bonuses available:

New Registered Nurse – $10,000

Experienced Registered Nurse – $15,000

Paramedics – $5,000

Certified/Registered Respiratory Therapist – $10,000

LPN – $3,500

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board-approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or is eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, and holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 2 Full Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 4 Full Time

Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

LPN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ED experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem

Perform ultrasonic diagnostic procedures, e.g. abdominal and pelvic, carotid doppler, for patients as ordered.

Qualifications:

Completion of course for radiology technicians and/or course in ultrasonic technology. Registration/license as required. Knowledge of the ultrasound equipment, matrix camera system, transducers and other accessories related to ultrasound unit. Previous experience desirable. Registered Radiology Technologist and/or registered or registry eligible in ultrasound. (American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers) Experience in general abdomen, obstetrics and gynecology, prostate and carotid doppler is required. CPR required.

EMT– 1 Full Time

Provides emergency and non emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the basic life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Valid PA EMT Certification

Other qualifications as per job description.

Radiology Tech – 1 Full Time

Operate radiologic equipment to make clinical diagnostic x-ray films as directed by physicians and perform routine diagnostic procedures according to established standards and practices. Additional Coverage needed for AC Valley

Qualifications:

ARRT Certified, PACS experience, CPR certification

Working Conditions subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting and positioning of patients. Lifting supplies. Standing, walking most of the day

Paramedic – 3 Full Time

Provides emergency and non emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Polysomnographic Tech – 1 Per Diem

The Polysomnographic Tech is responsible for sleep evaluation, testing and scoring of patients and providing guidance/training to the Sleep Lab Tech Trainee positions.

Qualifications:

Respiratory background and/or sleep lab experience preferred

Certified in basic CPR and BCLS

Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills

Ability to teach others is helpful.

Lead Polysomnographic Technologist – Full Time

The Lead Polysomnographic Technologist is responsible for evaluation, testing and scoring of patient’s studies. Providing guidance/training to the Polysomnographic Technicians and Sleep Lab Technician Trainee positions. Assisting with the duties of the daylight staff as needed and helping to cover daylight shifts during time off or if workload deems necessary.

Qualifications:

Registered Polysomnographic Technologist (R.PSGT) required.

Certified in basic CPR course C and BCLS.

Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills.

Ability to teach others is helpful.

CT Technologist – Per Diem

Produce computerized tomographic scanner radiographs of designated anatomical areas as ordered/directed, according to established practices and procedures.

Qualifications:

Must be ARRT Certified.

Experience with a 64 slice CT Scanner desired.

One year experience in CT preferred but not required.

Able to lift up to 75 lbs.

Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting patients, supplies, etc

Nurse Extern – 2 Per Diem

Provides direct patient care encompassing admission, and discharge process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority. Maintains adherence to patients’ rights. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Must be enrolled in an accredited Registered Nursing School and maintain good academic standing. Must sign and comply with Nurse Extern Scholarship Agreement.

Perioperative Nurse, RN– OR – 1 Per Diem

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Experienced RN with a current Pennsylvania State License in good standing. At least 3 years RN experience. Must be able to assume both scrub and circulate role. Position requires a considerable amount of standing and some lifting. Previous OR experience desired. ACLS, CPR, Call, Cross-train to PACU.

Journeyman Technician – Full Time

Performs a variety of maintenance and engineering duties for the hospital and its facilities in one or more of the following trades: plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and/or stationary engineering. Incumbent may be called upon to head up a group of workers on a project, instruct other members of the department in their field(s) of expertise, and review the work of outside vendors.

Qualifications:

Minimum: Apprentice Program

Preferred: Trade School, License/Certification in the skill trade

Must have a valid driver’s license and maintain eligibility to be insured under the health system’s motor vehicle liability insurance.

Surgical Technician 1 Per Diem

The surgical technician primary responsibility is to assist the surgeon during operative and invasive procedures. This person functions as a vital member of the health care team in the implementation of patient care as directed by the surgeon, registered nurse, or OR coordinator.

Qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent. Graduate of an accredited Surgical Technician program and at least one year experience in scrub technician role. Available to take call, ability to stand for long periods of time, some lifting requirement. Associates degree in surgical technology and CRST status preferred. BCLS Certification Must be 20 minutes from hospital when on call and have ability to stay within this area when on call.

Excellent benefit package available.

Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to Janet.Krauss@Independence.Health

