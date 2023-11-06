Janet Lee (Kiehl) Knepshield, 82, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, while at her home surrounded by her family.

Janet was born on July 10, 1941, to the late George and Verda (Cook) Kiehl, in Brookville, PA.

Janet married the love of her life, Donald Knepshield, on June 24, 1959, in Kahletown, PA; after spending 64 wonderful years together, Don survives her.

For many years, she worked for the Brookville Area School District driving bus and in the cafeteria.

Janet’s favorite role of all was being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was a member of the Brookville Evangelical Methodist Church.

She was also a volunteer at the Salvation Army in Brookville and very active in the Christian Women’s Aglow.

Janet loved to be outdoors, where she enjoyed flowers, camping, riding four-wheelers, and mowing.

She also enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, and volunteering and supporting many organizations.

Janet loved to listen to gospel and country music and was a prayer warrior, reading her bible every day.

She also enjoyed traveling cross country and going to Florida with her family.

Janet loved visiting and talking with people.

Her contagious smile and laugh will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by two children; Barbara (Michael) Hillard; Terry (Denise) Knepshield; four brothers; Bob Kiehl; Dick Kiehl; David Kiehl; Dan Kiehl; one sister; Jeanne Peters; seven grandchildren; Angela; Ashley; Audrey; Terri; Tanner; Santo; and Danielle.

Janet is also survived by fifteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Janet is preceded in passing by her parents and grandparents.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 1pm to 4pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home immediately following the viewing, beginning at 4pm and officiated by Pastor Loren McQueen.

Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brookville Evangelical Methodist Church, 30 White Street, Brookville, PA 15825, the Brookville Salvation Army, 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

