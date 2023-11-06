Local Man Accused of Resisting Arrest During Warrant Service in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for reportedly resisting arrest when authorities attempted to serve a warrant in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the following criminal charges against 34-year-old Aaron Mitchell Steele, of Clarion, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on October 31 with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding:

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Misdemeanor 2

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail while his case is working its way through the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, members of the Clarion Borough Police Department, Clarion County Sheriff’s Office, and Clarion-based State Police responded to residence on Miller Place in Clarion around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, October 13, in reference to a bench warrant for Aaron Steele.

The Clarion Borough Police Department had received information that Steele had been staying at the residence and the tenant gave written consent to search the premises, the complaint states.

Once on location, the PSP troopers covered the rear of the property while Clarion Borough Police Officer Lewis Armstrong and Deputy Heller made entry through the front door. As Deputy Heller opened the door, a large dog stood in the way. Officer Armstrong used a catch pole to gain control over the dog and then called for Trooper Nicewonger to restrain it. Deputy Heller and Officer Armstrong then entered and began to search the residence, the complaint indicates.

PSP Trooper Cyphert entered moments later and began to search as well, the complaint notes.

While clearing the front eastern bedroom, Trooper Cyphert located Steele hiding behind the door. Trooper Cyphert ordered Steele to come out from behind the door. When Steele came out, Trooper Cyphert directed him to the living room adjacent to the front door and porch, the complaint states.

Officer Armstrong then observed Steele look towards the opened front door and then back towards Trooper Cyphert. Steele turned and fled on foot towards the door, the complaint indicates.

Steele had taken approximately three steps when Officer Armstrong caught him and tackled him. The momentum carried both Steele and Officer Armstrong through the front door, off of the front porch, and onto the lawn, the complaint notes.

During the course of these actions, a tooth was knocked loose from Steele’s mouth, according to the complaint.

Once on the ground, Steele continued to resist and tried to pull away from Officer Armstrong who used control holds on Steele until Sheriff Zerfoss was able to apply handcuffs to his wrists. Deputy Heller then searched Steele before he was placed in the rear of a Clarion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle for transport and lodging at the Clarion County Jail for his bench warrant, the complaint states.

Steele was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on October 16, before Judge Quinn.

