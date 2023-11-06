New Warden Darren Knox on Duty at Clarion County Jail

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors on Friday welcomed new Warden Darren Knox to his first board meeting.

Knox started duties as warden on Monday, October 23, following an appointment following a vote on email, but also received an official -in-person vote at the board meeting.

“We interviewed several candidates, and the prison board liked Darren, and we agreed on a wage agreement. We’re looking forward to what he has to offer and continue our success and ability to recruit more people and employees to help staff the jail,” said board chair Wayne Brosius.

Knox was hired for the warden position at $60,000.00. (The annual salary range for the position is $46,446.40 to $62,930.00 at 80 hours per pay.)

Knox replaces Warden Jeff Hornberger, who retired on September 7.

Knox said he is from Chicora, has a wife and two children, and is family-oriented.

“Work history wise, I’ve spent most of my time in Butler County, specifically their county jail,” Knox said. “I also spent some time in Armstrong County as their deputy warden, but I’ve also held some positions out in the community with non-profits and private sector stuff.”

Warden Knox is excited to be at the Clarion County Jail.

“I’m excited to join the team here. I want to thank Deputy Warden Dan Blose, Kelly, our new office manager, and all of the staff here have been more than welcoming. I’ve obviously had a lot of questions and kind of just reviewed some things, and it’s gone well. We’ve had some busy weeks, but everything’s going to plan.”

Knox stated that he has been sharing his first perspectives of how things are run here, and it’s a very positive one. He has worked in two other counties, and he’s already noticed there is a lot of cross-department communication at the prison and people working together.

“Probation’s presence over here is great. They’re here. You see them every day, sometimes multiple times a day. That’s really refreshing for somebody coming into a new facility.”

Knox explained, “There’s obviously going to be some learning curves on different procedures and processes. The deputy warden and I are reestablishing some consistent meetings amongst the team, on both treatment side and security side. That’s going to kind of help me work through some of those procedures and policies and see if there are things that need to be updated and changed, or if we kind of just refresh where we’re at and make sure we’re, we’re doing the right thing.”

He told the board that court-wise and transportation-wise, everything seemed to be running smoothly.

“Well, the administration hasn’t heard from many people that things aren’t working here…The new administration is open to communication and contact if needed,” he added.

In other business:

In October, the Intermediate Punishment Grant included a total of 79 participants, one on work release, 24 on house arrest with electronic monitoring, and one on special supervision.

Regarding the cost management report for prescriptions, according to Brosius, it looks like the number’s up a little bit this month. Of the $12,812.00 total, over $10,000.00 for psychotropic meds. “The top 10 patients eat up about $9,200.00 of that for 65 percent of the pharmacy bill.”

The roof project is about 40 to 50 percent done, according to the project manager.

Warden Knox reported he would like to replace four laptops at the prison in the areas of booking, lobby, kitchen, and control. Paint must also be purchased for touch-up and repainting of the prison interior before an anticipated state inspection. The board requested Knox to familiarize himself with the purchasing policy and talk with The IT department regarding new computers.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.