Peg (Poulson) Gregory, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Nov. 4, 2023 at her home.

Born Jan. 16, 1933 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late William J. & Mildred M. Kresenske Poulson.

She was a 1951 graduate St. Joseph High School.

She was married on Nov. 22, 1952 in Our Lady Help of Christians Church to James R. Gregory and he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 1999.

Peg worked in the bakery at Bilo/Riverside for over 30 years.

She was a longtime active member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church.

An avid reader, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and the company of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by 7 children and their spouses: Susan Henderson of Columbus, GA, Mary Ann Friedhaber & her husband Bill of Oil City, James Gregory Jr. of Oil City, David Gregory & his Charlene of Suwanee, GA, Sharon Feltenberger & her husband John of Oil City, Carol Goreczny & her husband Rick of Oil City, Michele Owoc & her husband Patrick of Oil City

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren

Amy Henderson, Sarah and Tony Stark, Kim and Matt Peterson

Steven and Allison Friedhaber

Ela Friedhaber

David & Kim Gregory, Adam and Laura Gregory, Meg Gregory and Joe Gregory

Amanda Pica, Dee and Brian Reed, RJ and Deb Goreczny, Greg and Kim Goreczny, Angela and Justin Norwood

Jessica and Matt Owoc-Mcclelland, Sam Owoc and Annamarie Owoc

1 step granddaughter Brittany and Alex Ringold.

And by 13 great-grandchildren

Will Woolbright, Tony Stark, Allyson Stark, Quinn Peterson, Avery Peterson, Mason Friedhaber, Owen Friedhaber, Jackson Pica, Piper Reed, Lincoln Reed, Brynna Reed, Hannah Goreczny and Oliver Wong-Goreczny, and step great-granddaughter Ruby Ringold.

She is also survived by the her brother: Ron Poulson of Warren; sisters: Helen Bova of Warren, Kathy Cooper of Carlisle, and Mary Jayne Webb of Union City.

Peg is also survived by lifelong friend of 85 years Marie Marczak and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson: Pvt. John M. Henderson Jr., her sisters Sally Dorrion(her best friend) Gladys Hopwood and Debbie Anderson.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Saturday in St. Joseph Church.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Aseracare especially, Cathy, Brittany, Linda, Ashley and Lisa for their kind and compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Foundation(Aseracare).

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

