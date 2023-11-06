Ronald “Ron” R. Kellerman, 84, formerly of Emlenton, passed away November 2, 2023 after a brief hospital stay.

Ron was born April 12, 1939 in Grove City, PA: he was the son of Raymond and Helen Kellerman.

Ron attended school in Clintonville, Pa.

He married his one true love, Myrna “Jeanie” McQuiston on August 29, 1959.

They got to celebrate 61 years of marriage before she passed in 2020.

This past year he often said, “She was the most beautiful woman in the world.”

What a testament of how much they were one another’s soul mates.

Ron was a loving, selfless and kind husband, father and grandfather.

He was affectionately called Papa Ron.

Ron was a patient man who was active in his family’s lives.

He spent a lot of time babysitting his grandchildren and never turned down an opportunity to take his grandchildren with him wherever he was going.

Ron loved anything with a motor and always had a good story to tell you concerning a motorcycle, truck, RV or car.

Ron enjoyed street racing in his younger years and throughout his lifetime, he drove all over the country.

All the adventures in his life led to him having so many wonderful stories.

Ron primarily worked at the Iron Mountain Facility chipping away at the rock, painting and helping construct it into what it is today before going to work at the Cooper Bessemer where he retired from.

Ron enjoyed hunting for many years. He always enjoyed “porch sitting” especially when family and friends would stop in to visit with him.

He would always greet you with a “Hiya” and a smile.

Ron loved listening to old country classics and anytime you visited, his foot would be tapping along to the beat of the song.

Loved ones left to cherish Ron’s memory are his children, Mary Thompson of Lakeworth, FL, Rhonda Drake and her husband Bill of Emlenton, Ricky Kellerman and his wife Karen of Emlenton, and son-in-law Tom Ace of Emlenton.

In addition to his children, he will be terribly missed by his grandchildren who have the fondest memories with him, Clint Ace of Emlenton, Casey Hovis and her husband Michael of Rock Hill, NY, Brayton Thompson of Greenacres, FL, Timothy Thompson and his wife Shelbie of Greenacres, FL, Ashley Drake of Emlenton, Tyler Drake of Emlenton, Kelly Waagner and her husband Luke of Turkey City, Brittany Nero and husband Joe of Kennerdell and Mathew Kellerman and wife Ashley of Turkey City.

He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, Caden, Carter, Owen, Caleb, Jake, Ava, TJ, Maddie, Alexis, Emma, Alessia, Dylan, Ariella and Mason.

In addition, his brothers Bill and Daryl and sisters Connie and Beverly survive, as well as a sister in law, Kathy and numerous sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Ron was welcomed in to Heaven by his wife, Myrna, his mother and father, his daughter, Melissa, his brothers, Bob and Len, his son-in-law, Lenny, his great-grandsons, Seth and Noah as well as sister-in law-Patricia, brother-in-law David and nephew Paul.

The family chose to hold a private service per Ron’s wishes.

Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the charity of ones’ choice. Friends may email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

