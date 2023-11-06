SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Has an Opening for an Experienced Auto Body Painter
Monday, November 6, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion currently has an opening for an experienced auto body painter.
Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.
- Full-Time
- Monday through Friday schedule
- No weekends
- Paid holidays
Apply in person or call Mike at 814-297-1600.
You may also email your resume to mike.minich@nicksautobody.com.
