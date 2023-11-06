 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Two Suspects Involved in Three-Wheeler Theft

Monday, November 6, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

A Plan to Stop Diverting Road Dollars to Pa. State Police Could be a Final Piece of This Year’s BudgetCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Two Suspects Involved in Three-Wheeler Theft

Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of a stolen three-wheeler, according to a report released on November 4.

Police say a red 1984 Honda three-wheeler was stolen near Lawn Drive in Knox Township, Clarion County, sometime between 12:00 a.m. on October 28 and 10:01 a.m. on October 31.

Trooper Lash listed two arrestees as a 53-year-old Knox man and a 25-year-old Shippenville man.

The victim is a 79-year-old Lucinda man.

Corruption of Minors in Clarion Township

According to a release issued on Saturday, November 4, 2023, PSP Clarion received a report of corruption of minors that happened in Clarion Township.

Trooper Berggren said the incident occurred sometime between October 16, 2022, and May 1, 2023.

The victim is listed as a female from Strattanville.

This investigation continues.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.