State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Two Suspects Involved in Three-Wheeler Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Two Suspects Involved in Three-Wheeler Theft

Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of a stolen three-wheeler, according to a report released on November 4.

Police say a red 1984 Honda three-wheeler was stolen near Lawn Drive in Knox Township, Clarion County, sometime between 12:00 a.m. on October 28 and 10:01 a.m. on October 31.

Trooper Lash listed two arrestees as a 53-year-old Knox man and a 25-year-old Shippenville man.

The victim is a 79-year-old Lucinda man.

Corruption of Minors in Clarion Township

According to a release issued on Saturday, November 4, 2023, PSP Clarion received a report of corruption of minors that happened in Clarion Township.

Trooper Berggren said the incident occurred sometime between October 16, 2022, and May 1, 2023.

The victim is listed as a female from Strattanville.

This investigation continues.

