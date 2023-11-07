 

Local Residents Involved in Fender Bender on Route 38

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries after his SUV crashed into a truck on State Route 38 in Butler County on Friday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred at 11:18 p.m. on Friday, November 3, on Oneida Valley Road (State Route 38) in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Police say  62-year-old Randall J. Bouch, of Reynoldsville, proceeded to pull out onto Route 38 from a parking lot in a 2013 Kenworth T800 truck, directly in front of a 2003 Dodge Durango SUV operated by 56-year-old Jeffrey L. Gates, of Emlenton.

Gates could not avoid a collision and crashed into the rear bumper of Bouch’s vehicle.

After impact, Gates’ vehicle continued traveling and crashed into a concrete barrier on the right side of the roadway.

Both Gates and Bouch were using seat belts and were not injured.

Gates’ vehicle sustained significant front-end damage, while Bouch reported minor rear-end damage to his vehicle.

According to police, Bouch was charged with a traffic violation.


