Today Partly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers between 9am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Light northeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. East wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Veterans Day Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

