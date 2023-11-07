AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Dip in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.741 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.741

Average price during the week of October 30, 2023: $3.775

Average price during the week of November 7, 2022: $4.019

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.823 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.791. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.839 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.658.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.733 Altoona

$3.798 Beaver

$3.758 Bradford

$3.670 Brookville

$3.814 Butler

$3.808 Clarion

$3.738 DuBois

$3.708 Erie

$3.754 Greensburg

$3.797 Indiana

$3.794 Jeannette

$3.792 Kittanning

$3.755 Latrobe

$3.534 Meadville

$3.877 Mercer

$3.437 New Castle

$3.795 New Kensington

$3.797 Oil City

$3.754 Pittsburgh

$3.625 Sharon

$3.799 Uniontown

$3.828 Warren

$3.667 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas shaved off eight cents since last week, falling to $3.41. The primary reasons are flat demand at the pump and lower costs for oil. There are now thousands of gas stations selling regular below $3 a gallon and even a few that have dipped below $2. Today’s national average is 33 cents lower than a month ago and 39 cents lower than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.86 to 8.7 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks remained flat at 223.5 million barrels. Lower gas demand, alongside declining oil prices, has contributed to pushing pump prices down.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 58 cents to settle at $80.44. Oil prices fell as the dollar strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hold off on another interest rate increase for now. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 800,000 barrels to 421.9 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

