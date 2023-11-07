Clarion-Limestone Bows Out of State Playoffs With Loss to Top-Ranked West Branch in Three Sets

MORRISDALE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Once you reach the state playoffs your margin for error is already at a minimum. Facing the top-ranked team in the state makes that margin even smaller and for Clarion-Limestone, the Lions made too many mistakes in the opening set and West Branch took full advantage in claiming a 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 victory in the first round of the PIAA Class A volleyball playoffs on Tuesday evening at West Branch High School.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone coach Ryan Troupe talks with his team during a timeout/photo by Diane Lutz)

“I think the first set was a mixture of nerves and adrenaline all at the same time,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “We weren’t able to hold our emotions like we should have. I still felt we made up for it and still came back to make things competitive.”

Eight service errors hurt C-L throughout the set as the Lions could never really get on track to make any sort of rally from any deficit they faced and ultimately succumbed to the Warriors by the 25-17 score.

C-L would hold a 5-4 lead in the second set before Brooklyn Meyers would serve for six of her nine total service points, including both of her aces, to push West Branch into an 11-5 lead. C-L would answer with a 9-2 run of their own to take a 14-13 lead. After an 18-all tie, the Lady Warriors would finish off the set with a 7-3 run for the 25-21 victory.

“As far as the transition play from offense to defense, I’m pretty happy with how we played,” said Troupe. “I felt whenever we handled ourselves pretty well whenever we went from offense to defense with our blocking and hitting. We played well throughout the match, but West Branch made fewer mistakes overall than we did over the course of three sets.”

Katrina Cowder finished with 11 kills for West Branch while Marley Croyle added nine kills. Bella Koleno served for 11 points. Myers handed out 15 assists to go along with her nine service points. Kyla Kephart added 10 assists.

Maddy Greeley put away 11 kills for C-L while Jenna Dunn added 10 kills to go along with eight digs and four service points. Hannah Beggs put away six kills with Abby Knapp-Greeley picking up six digs while serving for five points. Kaylee Smith handed out 27 assists while serving for four points.

C-L would hold a 2-1 lead in the third set before a service error tied the score at 2-2. Later in the set after a Greeley kill cut the lead to 15-10, the Lady Warriors would finish of the set and match with a 10-6 edge to close out the set and the match 25-16 to advance to the next round.

“We set goals at the start of the season, and I remember telling you that our expectations are high,” said Troupe. “We had a lot we wanted to accomplish. This team is a special group and even though we lost, as a group they still have the ability to go out and carry themselves not just on the court but in the community with pride. I couldn’t ask for more of what they were able to produce and accomplish. I hope this is just a steppingstone to what the future holds for this team. Every year will be a new set of expectations as we move forward.”

C-L finished their season with a 20-2 record with their losses coming to the number one ranked team in the state West Branch, and the No. 2-ranked team in the state Elk County Catholic in the District 9 championship match.

