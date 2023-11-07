DeRonda J. Fauth, 58, of Clarion, passed away Friday morning, November 3, 2023 at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per DeRonda’s request, there will be no public visitation or services.

