Dorothy M. Minich, 93, of Fairmount City, most recently of Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born in Shannondale on September 10, 1930 to the late Wallace and Lillie Yeany.

She married C. Grant Minich on June 4, 1948 and he preceded her in death on December 12, 2001.

Dorothy was a school bus owner/driver for 50 years, retiring from bus driving at the age of 80.

In her long bus driving career Dorothy transported thousands of students for the Redbank Valley School District.

She was also a member of Eastern Star for over 50 years.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Jerome G. Minich and a daughter Michele L. Rowe.

Also sisters Ruth Bish and Nellie Stahlman and brothers Jim Yeany and Bill Yeany.

Dorothy was the last survivor of her immediate family.

Survivors include two daughters and their husbands, Carole and Mick Vaught of Concord, N.C, Sharon and Jerry Shaffer of Turbotville; and a son-in-law Dane Rowe of Fairmount City, also a son and his wife, Douglas and Jody Minich of Fairmount City.

In addition, 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren survive.

Friends and family will be received from 9:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00am with Rev. Tom Switzer officiating.

Interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA: 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, PA 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

