Election Results: Braxton White to Join County Commissioners Brosius and Tharan

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 @ 10:11 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Clarion County COmmissioners Elect Brosius Tharan WhiteCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results in the 2023 Clarion County Commissioners race show Democrat Braxton White will be joining incumbents Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius.

(Photo above, left to right: Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Braxton White.)

Wayne Brosius (R) was the frontrunner with 5,788 votes. Ted Tharan (R) came in second with 4,854 votes. Braxton White came in third with 2,625 votes.

Democrat Daniel Carey collected 1,495 votes, falling well short of election.

All results remain unofficial until absentee and write-in ballots are calculated.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for election updates.


