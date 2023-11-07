Featured Local Job: Full-Time Mechanic and Full-Time Detailer

Snyder’s Auto Body, A well-established Auto repair shop in Tylersburg Pennsylvania is looking for a full-time Mechanic and full-time Detailer.

Snyder’s Auto Body has been serving the surrounding communities since 1979. A few of their specialties include:

Gold Class I-Car

ASE Certified

Direct Repair for numerous Insurance Companies

Paintless Dent Repair

Guaranteed Paint Match

Alignments

Full Service Mechanical

Towing

Automotive Glass Replacement

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday through Friday Work Schedule

Paid Time Off – Holiday, Sick, and Vacation

Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement Plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net.

Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.

