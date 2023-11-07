Former Joy Plant 1 Acquired by Phoenix Investors

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The former Joy Plant 1 has been purchased by Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors, according to a press release by the company.

The massive 465,000-square-foot building that sits on a 47-acre Buffalo Street parcel that spans from 3rd Street to 6th Street features seven dock doors, ten drive-in doors, 42 overhead cranes, and 525 parking spaces is a prime spot for heavy industrial activity, according to Phoenix investors.

“Not only does this property have great bones and heavy industrial infrastructure, the existing power and cranes are highly desirable for a manufacturer,” said Phoenix Investors Chairman & Founder Frank Crivello.

“Investing in communities like Franklin exemplifies our mission and philosophy at Phoenix Investors. We’re excited to see what the future holds for this facility as well as those who call Franklin home.”

City Manager Tracy L. Jamieson told exploreVenango.com, “The City of Franklin is beyond excited to see Joy Plant 1, an important part of Franklin’s industrial heritage and the provider to generations of Franklin families’ livelihoods, become productive again.

“We are thankful to Phoenix Investors for its strategic vision; Franklin will be as supportive as possible in bringing that to fruition.”

Jamieson expressed appreciation to Komatsu, who acquired Joy Global in 2017, for maintaining the building while it sat empty for the past several years. That maintenance, said Jamieson, has made the new chapter in the life of the building possible.

The building was constructed in 1970 by Joy Global, a company that also had roots in Milwaukee, and was used in the construction of underground mining equipment. The plant was shuttered in July of 2016. Joy Global was acquired by Komatsu Limited the following July.

According to the press release, Phoenix Investors owns eight facilities in Pennsylvania and “maintains holdings in surplus of 3.6 million square feet throughout the state.”

Those interested in getting more information or touring the facility are encouraged to contact Phoenix investors here.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.