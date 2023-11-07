Four Local Children Hospitalized After Crash in Butler County

DONEGAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four local children were transported to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Butler County.

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Tuesday, November 7, the crash took place at 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, at the intersection of Chicora Fenelton Road and Hilderbrand Road, in Donegal Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country driven by 49-year-old Joshua N. Conklin, of Chicora, was stopped at a posted stop sign on Hilderbrand Road and made an unsafe entrance onto Chicora Fenelton Road.

Conklin’s vehicle pulled in front of a 2000 Ford Ranger operated by 28-year-old Benjamin C. Fetter, of Worthington, which was unable to stop in time before a collision ensued.

The impact caused disabling damage to both vehicles.

Conklin was not injured. However, his passengers—a 16-year-old female, a six-year-old male, a seven-year-old male, and a four-year-old male, all of Chicora—were transported to Butler Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment of possible injuries.

Fetter was not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Conklin was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.