James A. Greenawalt Sr., 73, of Rimersburg died Sunday, November 5, 2023 at his home, in the company of his family.

Born December 17, 1949 in East Brady, he was the son of Almon and Marie (Jordan) Greenawalt.

Jim attended East Brady High School and spent a 40 year career as a Heavy Equipment Operator for local coal companies.

On November 29, 1968, Jim married the former Nancy L. Anthony. Together they enjoyed 55 years of marriage.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors, whether hunting, gardening, riding quads or spending time with his grandchildren.

You could also find him working in his garage, fixing cars.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Greenawalt of Rimersburg and three children, Rhonda Greenawalt of Rimersburg, James (Patsy) Greenawalt Jr. of Rimersburg and Janey “Hip” (Kenneth Allen) Phillips of Rimersburg.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Heather (Bill) Wiant, Jimmy Greenawalt III, Jennifer (Jason) Callender, David McClaine Jr., Justin Greenawalt and ten great grandchildren, Parker Greenawalt, Maycee Callender, Oaklee Callender, Mercedees Chambers, Jaiven Steele, Hunter Greenawalt, Ryder Greenawalt, Cole Wiant, Dane Wiant and Eli Wiant.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Peg Allshouse, three brothers, Thomas Allshouse, Donald “Greeny” Greenawalt, Russ Greenawalt, and one granddaughter Katie Bobbert.

Friends of James A. Greenawalt will be received from 1:00-3:00PM Tuesday November 7, 2023 at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 7th in the funeral home with Rev. Gary Guntrum officiating.

Memorials may be made in Jim’s name to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.

