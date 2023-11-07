Joanna M. “Joanne” Dittrich, 86, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Plum Creek Assisted Living, Brunswick, Ohio, following a period of illness.

Joanne was born December 25, 1936, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John P. and Stella Kresinski Baron.

She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1954 and was a member and organist at St. Walburga Church for many years.

She also formerly worked in the office at Universal Cyclops.

Joanne’s life was not full of what one would call grand activities or monumental feats; rather, it was one in which she found true joy and fullness in her family and faith.

She dearly loved her husband of 63 years, Ben, and they were inseparable.

Their three children and many grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She lovingly cared for her home on Route 8 and enjoyed making many homecooked meals for her family.

Nobody can make pierogies better than you Mom!

She also loved her parents and sister dearly, and she would do anything for them.

She lived her life with deep faith and loved serving the church as organist at St. Titus and St. Walburga Church.

She also enjoyed directing the choir at St. Walburga.

Life was not without its trials, but she endured them with faith and love.

This was her life, and she loved it dearly.

Survivors include her husband, Bernard L. “Ben” Dittrich, whom she married May 21, 1960 at St. Walburga Church; three children, Julie Myers and her husband Mitchell of Brunswick, Ohio; Mark Dittrich and his wife Nikki of Columbia, Tennessee; and Maria Kahle and her husband Frank of Strongsville, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Angela Myers (Julio); Dakota (Karyssa), Tucker, and Tanner (Leigh) Dittrich; and Joshua (Cathleen), Matthew, Michelle, and Jenna Kahle.

Also, seven great-grandchildren, Carmen, Jenifer, Dante, Rory, Gracie, Ophelia, and Jaxson.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Baron, and their beloved parents.

No calling hours will be observed.

A memorial will be celebrated with the family at St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Joanne’s memory to the HANDS Foundation, PO Box 868, Brunswick, OH 44212.

HANDS Foundation (hands-foundation.org) is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all seniors in Medina County, OH.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

