Joseph R. Womer, Sr., 81, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 6, 2023, surrounded by his family at home.

Born November 27, 1941 in Houserville, he was a son of the late Rev. Orion and Josephine Miller Womer.

After high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Penn State University, graduating in 1963.

He was a lifetime Penn State Football fan who never missed a game and was a longtime season ticket holder.

Joe began working as a Certified Public Accountant at Olmes and Dickson in 1963.

He went on to own the company until his retirement this year.

Mr. Womer served two, four-year terms as an Oil City Councilman, and served as Mayor of Oil City from 1980-1984.

He was a longtime city treasurer, retiring earlier this year.

During his service to the city, he and City Manager Terry Farren were instrumental in coordinating with the Army Corps of Engineers for installation of flood control devices in Oil Creek and on the Allegheny River.

Since the project was completed, the city hasn’t experienced a flood.

He had been an active member of the Jaycees, earning several awards during his time.

Joe loved playing baseball with his three boys and was active with Oil City Baseball.

Mr. Womer was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and served for many years as church treasurer, just retiring this year.

Joe’s church family and friends were a very important part of his life.

On December 7, 1963, he was married in the Calvary EUB Church, by his father, the Rev. Orion Womer, to the former Janet M. Prakope who survives. They had been married for 59 years.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his three sons, Joseph W. Womer, Jr., and his wife Lara of Oil City, Jeffrey M. Womer of Raleigh, NC, and James M. Womer and his wife Kara of Oil City; and 10 grandchildren, Katlyn and her husband Clint, Austin, Lauren, Rachel, Hannah, the twins, Rebecca and Benjamin, Dylan and his wife Samantha, Katie, and Emma.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Womer, and Philip Womer; and two sisters, Iva Williams, and Patricia McFarland.

Visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, November 10, 2023, from 10 am to noon and again from 2 to 4 pm.

Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Pastor Denise Mains officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials in Joe’s name be made to the Oil City Library, 2 Central Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.