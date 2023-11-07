Keith D. Rankin, Sr., 63, of East Brady, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at his home.

Born on January 28, 1960, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Daniel and Jesse (Henry) Rankin.

He is survived by his wife Pamela S. (Riehl) Rankin of New Bethlehem, three children, Keith D. Rankin, Jr. and his wife, Allison, of Alabama, Dustin Reihl and his wife, Jennifer, of Templeton, and Rebecca Vantassel and her husband, Chris, of Tionesta; eight grandchildren, Morgan, Payton, Logan, Katie, MaKayla, Jonathon, Calvin and Chole; a brother Richard Rankin of Rimersburg and two sisters, Pam Kriebel of New Bethlehem, and Karen Bell of Ohio.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 12 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City with Pastor David Nagele III officiating.

The Alcorn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

