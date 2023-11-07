Lillian B. (Leonard) Catlin, age 104, just two months short of 105, of Tidioute, PA, died on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Titusville, PA.

She was born January 5, 1919 in Strattanville, PA, daughter of the late Edward A. and Lillian M. (Beherens) Leonard.

Lillian graduated from Tionesta High School in 1939.

On September 28, 1946, she married John W. Catlin, who preceded her in death on October 15, 1986.

She was a member of West Hickory United Methodist Church.

Lillian enjoyed cooking, sewing, and embroidery, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Wesley L. Catlin and his wife Raffaela of Tidioute, her daughter-in-law, Mary Vanderhoff of Warren, PA, her granddaughter, Jennifer Catlin-Carll and her husband Tim of Tidioute, three great grandsons: Michael Vanderhoff of Pittsburgh, PA; Zachary Carll at home in Tidioute; and Logan Carll of Clarion, PA, two great granddaughters: Amanda Yoder and her husband Chris of Warren, PA, and Maryanne Elder also of Warren, her great great grandchildren: Jacob Yoder; Lillian Yoder; and Kaitlyn Vanderhoff, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Wayne H. Vanderhoff on November 3, 2014, her grandson, Michael Vanderhoff, her granddaughter, Donna Vanderhoff, five brothers: Robert, Jay, Lyle, Lawrence, and Louis Leonard, five sisters-in-law: Gladys, Anna, Zella, Helen, and Edith Leonard, her beloved cat, Lucky, and her canine companion, Jill.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Alberta Smith officiating.

Burial will be alongside her husband at Starr Cemetery in Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Hickory United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 31, West Hickory, PA 16370.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.