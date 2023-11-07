Local State Troopers to Provide Free Child Passenger Safety Seat Checks

CLARION CO., Pa. — Troop C of the Pennsylvania State Police continues its effort to reduce the number of improperly installed child passenger safety seats by offering free safety seat checks to the public.

At these events, troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies. These checks also help identify defective seats and seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer.

With the implementation of additions to the Pennsylvania Child Safety Seat Law, the checks provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the regulations answered.

The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:

Clarion County

PSP Clarion Child Seat Event

Monday, November 20, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Clarion Ford Dealership

1305 East Main Street, Suite B

Clarion, PA 16214 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-226-1710

Forest County

PSP Marienville Child Seat Event

Wednesday, November 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tionesta Ambulance Service

648 Elm Street

Tionesta, PA 16353 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-927-5253

Jefferson County

PSP Punxsutawney Child Seat Event

Tuesday, November 21, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Punxsutawney Borough Building

301 East Mahoning Street

(Central Fire Department)

Punxsutawney, PA 15767 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-938-0510

PSP DuBois Child Seat Event

Tuesday, November 14, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reynoldsville EMS Building

207 East Main Street

Reynoldsville, PA 15851 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-371-4652

Clearfield County

PSP Clearfield Child Seat Event

Wednesday, November 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Clearfield Fire Department

108 East Cherry Street

Clearfield, PA 16830 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-857-3800

McKean County

PSP Lewis Run Child Seat Event

Monday, November 13, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Port Alleghany Fire Department

65 West Maple Street

Port Alleghany, PA 16743 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-368-9230

PSP Lewis Run Child Seat Event

Monday, November 13, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bradford City Fire Department

25 Chestnut Street

Bradford, PA 16701 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-368-9230

Elk County

PSP Ridgway Child Seat Event

Tuesday, November 21, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PennDOT County Office

32 St. Leo Avenue

Ridgway, PA 15853 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-776-6136

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.