Local State Troopers to Provide Free Child Passenger Safety Seat Checks
CLARION CO., Pa. — Troop C of the Pennsylvania State Police continues its effort to reduce the number of improperly installed child passenger safety seats by offering free safety seat checks to the public.
At these events, troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies. These checks also help identify defective seats and seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer.
With the implementation of additions to the Pennsylvania Child Safety Seat Law, the checks provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the regulations answered.
The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:
Clarion County
PSP Clarion Child Seat Event
Monday, November 20, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Clarion Ford Dealership
1305 East Main Street, Suite B
Clarion, PA 16214 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-226-1710
Forest County
PSP Marienville Child Seat Event
Wednesday, November 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tionesta Ambulance Service
648 Elm Street
Tionesta, PA 16353 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-927-5253
Jefferson County
PSP Punxsutawney Child Seat Event
Tuesday, November 21, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Punxsutawney Borough Building
301 East Mahoning Street
(Central Fire Department)
Punxsutawney, PA 15767 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-938-0510
PSP DuBois Child Seat Event
Tuesday, November 14, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Reynoldsville EMS Building
207 East Main Street
Reynoldsville, PA 15851 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-371-4652
Clearfield County
PSP Clearfield Child Seat Event
Wednesday, November 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Clearfield Fire Department
108 East Cherry Street
Clearfield, PA 16830 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-857-3800
McKean County
PSP Lewis Run Child Seat Event
Monday, November 13, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Port Alleghany Fire Department
65 West Maple Street
Port Alleghany, PA 16743 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-368-9230
PSP Lewis Run Child Seat Event
Monday, November 13, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bradford City Fire Department
25 Chestnut Street
Bradford, PA 16701 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-368-9230
Elk County
PSP Ridgway Child Seat Event
Tuesday, November 21, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PennDOT County Office
32 St. Leo Avenue
Ridgway, PA 15853 – Station Phone Number for Appointments: 814-776-6136
