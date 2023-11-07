Minnie L. Colwell, 89, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1933 in Madison Twp., PA, the daughter of Jeremiah Clarence and Nancy Arlene (Guntrum) Bowser.

Minnie started working for Archway Cookie Plant in Rimersburg and later for Owens Illinois, where she was employed for 38 years.

She enjoyed crocheting, solving word puzzles and spending time with her beloved dog, Boomer.

She will be deeply missed by sisters, Joan Custer and husband, Ronald, of Rimersburg, and Jean Drayer, of Sheakleyville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman A. Cowell, who died on March 12, 1993; son, Dale L. Ramsey, who died on April 15, 2016; brother, Clarence Bowser; sister, Blanche Bowser; and her brother-in-law, Hardee Drayer.

Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Minnie’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

