Multi-Vehicle Crash on Main Street in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough on Monday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, November 6, for a multi-vehicle crash on Main Street, near its intersection with South 2nd Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to provide further information regarding this crash.

The scene was cleared at 1:58 p.m.

