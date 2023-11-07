 

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Main Street in Clarion Borough

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

57908469-0C92-4008-B86E-23394B0BD310 2CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough on Monday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, November 6, for a multi-vehicle crash on Main Street, near its intersection with South 2nd Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

3978DA6E-EF63-4EC7-8546-6B0459D7855D 2

The dispatcher was unable to provide further information regarding this crash.

The scene was cleared at 1:58 p.m.

700C2998-59DE-4C4E-AAD0-36959E72B3B7 2


