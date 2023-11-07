New Details Released in Case Against Knox Man Accused of Lying on ATF Form

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have been released regarding the case against a local man accused of attempting to purchase a firearm illegally at a business in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Kurt A. Zacherl, of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Friday, November 3, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint, Kurt Zacherl attempted to purchase a Ruger Precision .22 caliber rifle from Maurer’s Trading Post on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 12:54 p.m. on April 2, 2022.

Zacherl’s transaction was denied due to a prior conviction of an offense enumerating him from purchasing or possessing a firearm, the complaint states.

According to the criminal complaint, Zacherl knowingly answered Question #21 (C) of the ATF Form 4473 Firearms Transactlon Record falsely. The question reads “Have you ever been convicted in any court, including a military court, of a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could have imprisoned you for more than one year, even if you received a shorter sentence including probation?” Zacherl’s response to the question was “no,” which was determined to be false, the complaint indicates.

Due to Zacherl’s denied transaction, the incident was reviewed by the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division Bureau of Records and Identification. This case was later referred to Franklin-based State Police, where the investigation was assigned to Trooper Trevor Buckley on August 18, 2023, the complaint notes.

According to court documents, Zacherl was arraigned at 3:00 p.m. on November 3 in front of Judge Kirtland on the following charges:

– Sell or Transfer of Firearm – False Written Statement, Felony 3

– Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

